The Biggs Museum of American Art in Dover released a statement about its continued closure.

“With the beginning of Phase 1 in Delaware, we will be eligible to reopen under strict guidelines beginning June 1,” said museum officials. “However, we have chosen not to open on that date to allow us the time to build upon the safe environment that you’ve come to expect and enjoy at the Biggs.”

“When we reopen, in addition to the recommendations set forth by the state of Delaware, we will be closely monitoring those published by the CDC and enforcing our own standards to ensure optimal comfort and safety for our visitors and staff,” the statement continued. “However, we want to assure you that a visit being different, will not mean it will be less than before. The steps we are taking are intended to preserve the quality of your experience while being mindful of an ongoing public health crisis. With that said, we’re pleased to announce that the ‘Elite 8’ and ‘Award Winners: XX’ exhibitions will be opening digitally on June 5.”

Full details of the museum’s reopening plan will be released at a later date.

“Award Winners: XX” and “Elite 8: Fan Favorites” artists and their works are currently featured on social media — on Facebook at facebook.com/BiggsMuseum and Instagram at @biggsmuseum— and are being highlighted daily through the duration of the exhibition. Videos created for the exhibitions will be added to the Biggs Museum’s YouTube channel, at bit.ly/3fkckGD. Videos will also be shared to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram when possible, and also added to the website under “current exhibitions.”

“Elite 8: Fan Favorites,” on display through July 23, features the museum’s top eight fan-favorite works of art by popular vote, pulled from storage and installed. “Award Winners: XX” is the 20th anniversary exhibition of the Biggs Museum’s annual presentation of visual, performing and literary arts fellowship winners of the Delaware Division of the Arts.

The Biggs Museum’s exhibition will combine this year’s fellowship winners with a selection of new works by notable past winners. The 2020 fellows’ works will also travel to be on view at CAMP Rehoboth in Rehoboth Beach and Cab Calloway School for the Arts in Wilmington.

For more, visit biggsmuseum.org.