Smyrna police detectives have charged two suspects this week after investigating the attempted burglary of a pharmacy.

The suspects were on surveillance footage attempting to smash the drive-through window to enter the Walgreen’s at 700 Jimmy Drive May 31 at 11:30 p.m.

Detectives recovered forensic evidence and were able to identify the suspects as Demetrius Banks, 23, and Tyshay Davis, 25, both of Wilmington.

Detectives issued arrest warrants for the suspects.

On June 5, Wilmington police arrested Banks in their jurisdiction and transferred him to the custody of Smyrna police. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 7 on charges of third-degree attempted burglary, criminal mischief over $5,000 and second-degree conspiracy, police said. He was released on $3,000 unsecured bond while awaiting another court hearing.

On June 7, New Castle County police arrested Davis in their jurisdiction and transferred her to the custody of Smyrna police. She was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 7 on charges of third-degree attempted burglary, criminal mischief over $5,000 and second-degree conspiracy, police said. She was released on $7,000 unsecured bond while awaiting another court hearing.