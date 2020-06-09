Police investigating death at Probation and Parole in Dover

The Dover Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a shed at Delaware Probation and Parole, 511 Maple Parkway in Dover.

Officers responded after an employee smelled an odor coming from a shed June 7 around 11:10 a.m. When they arrived, they found the body of an unknown female inside the shed.

Based on the officers’ observations, it appears the woman was homeless and has been living in the shed for some time, police said. The identity of the woman and cause of death is unknown at this time, but foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.