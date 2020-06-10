The Historic Lewes Farmers Market announced a new program to begin June 13 at the market to benefit the food pantry at Epworth United Methodist Church.

HLFM customers who want to help feed the local community with fresh local food may purchase local produce, meats, milk and other food from growers at the market to donate to the Epworth program every Saturday. At the end of the market, produce and other food will be gathered and given to the pantry, which serves to ensure the community has nutritious, local food during this difficult time.

The June 13 market will be held at George H.P. Smith Park, at Johnson and Dupont avenues in Lewes. The market’s Facebook page at facebook.com/historiclewesfarmersmarket will post updates.

There will be carrots, cucumbers, strawberries, purple and green asparagus, radishes, cauliflower, salad turnips, red and green romaine, bibb lettuce, Swiss chard, cabbage, kale, spinach, bok choy, herb and vegetable plants, croissants, baguettes, scones, pies, quiche, milk, butter, eggs, honey, chicken and pork. Customers may subscribe to the free market newsletter by emailing info@historiclewesfarmersmarket.org.

The HLFM advises that due to COVID-19, the market is very different from previous years. The entrance to the Market at the Park will be near the vendor entrance gravel path from the circle driveway. The market’s perimeter is enclosed, and there is only one entrance and one exit. Masks are required. Visit historiclewesfarmersmarket.org for complete customer rules.

A number of the market vendors now take preorders. Vendors are listed on the website, along with contact information and if they accept advance orders.

The market continues to match SNAP up to $20 per market, per customer. WIC and SFMNP coupons are also welcome.

For more, visit historiclewesfarmersmarket.org.