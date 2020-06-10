Bayhealth on June 2 named nurse Lindsay Christian, from the clinical decision unit at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, its most recent DAISY Award winner.

Christian is new to the nursing profession, but her mother and grandmother were nurses, and her sister works as a nurse on the fourth floor of Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.

Christian’s compassion was comforting to one patient’s family in November 2019. The patient’s granddaughter nominated Christian for the DAISY Award.

“Lindsay was my grandmother’s nurse the day my grandmother had all of her testing done,” the granddaughter wrote. “She made my grandmother extremely comfortable and was so kind to her. The day of discharge, she was the charge nurse, and my grandmother was very anxious about getting the flu shot before she left. Lindsay made sure she got one and was comfortable while getting it. Her compassion for nursing really showed through my grandmother’s care.”

Christian recalled the patient was waiting for a cardiac catheterization following a positive stress test.

“She was very nervous, so I just explained everything,” said Christian. “I walked the family through what was happening, and her family was very thankful. I wanted her to feel comfortable and at ease.”

Although this patient was reluctant to get her flu shot, Christian also took the time to explain why that shot was valuable, and the patient agreed to be vaccinated.

“I really didn’t do anything special. I treated her [the patient] as if she were my own family member,” said Christian. “It is a great honor for me to be nominated and to receive the DAISY Award.”

DAISY Award honorees are nominated by nurses, administrators, peers, physicians, volunteers, patients and families. To nominate a Bayhealth nurse, visit bayhealth.org/daisy and fill out the nomination form.