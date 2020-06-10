29-year-old Donald L. Wheeler, of Milton, arrested

Delaware State Police arrested a Milton man for burglary and related charges.

The incident occurred on June 9, 2020, at approximately 1:47 p.m., when troopers were dispatched to a residence in the 28000 block of West Meadowview Drive, in Milton, for a property check. The homeowner, who primarily lives out of state, had received an electric bill that was higher then usual. Troopers heard voices and found 39-year-old Donald L. Wheeler inside the residence.

According to police, Wheeler had entered the residence through an unsecured door and ransacked it sometime in the beginning of June. He was taken into custody without incident.

Wheeler was charged with second-degree burglary, theft of services under $1,500 and criminal mischief. He was later released on $5,500 unsecured bond.