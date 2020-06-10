Two exchange gunfire

The Delaware State Police are investigating gunfire the evening of June 8.

Troopers were dispatched to Becky Lane, Dover, for a report of shots being fired around 9:46 p.m. When troopers arrived, they found multiple shell casings in the driveway of a home. The home and a vehicle parked in the driveway were shot multiple times.

It was reported that two subjects were seen exchanging gunfire, police said. The suspects left the area before police arrived. There were no reports of injuries.

Anyone with information can contact Troop 3, Detective Ford at 302-697-4454.

Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES), starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.

WANTED: Women threatened with gun

The Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in trying to find Kevin W. Jones, 37, of Dover, who is wanted for aggravated menacing.

Jones drove his girlfriend and her friend to a home in Dover June 6 at about 12:30 a.m., police said. The two women got out of the vehicle and went inside. He then drove away with the two women’s purses.

The women arranged to meet with Jones at Royal Farms, 6 W. Lebanon Road, Dover, to retrieve their purses. While one of the women was grabbing her purse, Jones had a gun and pointed it at her. The victims, ages 28 and 37, were not injured.

Both women got their purses back, and they discovered that an undisclosed amount of cash had been stolen.

Troopers have been unable to find Jones who has an active warrant out of Troop 3 for aggravated menacing (felony) and two counts of theft under $1,500.

Anyone with information can contact Troop 3, Trooper Carter at 302-697-4454. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES), starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.

Two injured in Barrister Place shooting

The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two people the night of June 5 in the 400 block of Barrister Place.

Officers responded to the area for a report of shots fired at about 8:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found that gunfire hit multiple vehicles and at least one home.

While officers were on scene, two victims arrived at the hospital separately. A 24-year-old man had a gunshot wound to his right hand, and a 28-year-old man had gunshot wounds to his neck and leg. Neither victim’s injuries are life-threatening.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.

Two shootings, one injured

The Dover Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened late June 2 and early June 3. Police cannot confirm they are related at this time, but it is part of the investigation.

Officers heard gunshots on the east side of Dover, possibly in the area of the Town Pointe community, at about 11:23 p.m June 2. Officers could not locate a scene, but about ten minutes later, an 18-year-old man arrived at Kent General Hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his chest and arm.

The victim was uncooperative with detectives and only said he was walking through a neighborhood in Dover when he was shot, police said. The victim is in stable condition.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Hampton Drive for a report of shots fired at about 1:51 a.m. When they arrived, officers found a home that was struck multiple times. No injuries were reported.

The resident of the home that was struck did not call police and provided conflicting information to detectives. A witness in the neighborhood said that they saw two black male suspects (one in a red hooded sweatshirt and one in a black hooded sweatshirt) stand in front of the home struck by gunfire, remove a firearm and shoot several times before running west.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.