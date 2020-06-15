New Castle County will discuss the new Middletown park

New Castle County will hold a virtual public meeting June 17 from 7 to 9 p.m. to discuss plans for the Middletown park.

Simone Collins Landscape Architecture will present a draft plan for the public to review.

The new 80-acre county park will be developed on a county-owned property on Shallcross Lake Road off Marl Pit Road north of Middletown.

The access link can be found at www.nccde.org/1972/Southern-Park. Those who don’t have access to a computer can call in at 412-447-5128, using the conference ID 937456396#.