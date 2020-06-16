The Food Bank of Delaware will host drive-thru mobile pantries in each Delaware county for families struggling to afford food, with the first set for 11 a.m. June 19 at St. George’s Technical High School, 555 Hyett’s Corner Road, Middletown, with registration available at junenewcastlecountyfood.eventbrite.com.

The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food with minimal interaction. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, public restrooms will not be available.

Onsite registration will be available. Service will be first come, first served. Assistance is limited to one per household. The Food Bank of Delaware is prepared to serve up to 1,500 households at each pantry. Recipients must bring proof of ID and Delaware residency.

Other dates are 11 a.m. June 22 at Woodbridge High School, 14712 Woodbridge Road, Greenwood, with registration at junesussexcountyfood.eventbrite.com; and 11 a.m. June 24 at Dover International Speedway, 1131 N. Dupont Highway, with registration at junekentcountyfood.eventbrite.com.

For more, visit fbd.org.