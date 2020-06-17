The crime occurred at the Delaware State Police Headquarters in Dover.

Delaware State Police are investigating the vandalism of the State Police Law Enforcement Memorial in Dover.

The incident occurred sometime between the night of June 15 and the early morning hours of June 16 at the Delaware State Police Headquarters complex.

The memorial was spray painted with the words “BLACK LIVES MATTER.”

"The monument is dedicated to troopers who gave their lives in the line of duty by making the ultimate sacrifice for the safety and protection of our citizens. With each fallen officer’s name engraved in the memorial as a remembrance, it stands as a place of reflection for surviving family members, friends, loved ones and fellow troopers to pay tribute," said State Police in a press release. "Our sincerest thoughts and prayers go out to the surviving family members, who are heartbroken by this act. Any vandalism to such an important memorial is appalling and unacceptable."

Police are asking anyone with information in this case to call Detective Baker at 302-697-4454, Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or see the website http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.