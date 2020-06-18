Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Delaware, responded on June 18 to the 5-4 Supreme Court ruling rejecting President Donald Trump’s challenge to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

“Every year since coming to Congress, I’ve spent time visiting with DREAMers,” said Blunt Rochester. “These young people contribute to our society in so many different ways — they are members of our military, leaders in their community, excel academically and contribute to our economy. Whenever I’ve sat down with them, whether in my Washington, D.C., office or at Delaware State University, I’ve heard a common refrain. We may not have been born in this country, but this is our home, we love this country, and we want to stay.”

“In these uncertain times, the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the president’s attack on DACA protections is a welcome relief,” continued Blunt Rochester. “But we must not and cannot stop our work. In the only country they’ve ever known, these young people deserve the security only DACA protections enshrined in federal law and a pathway to citizenship can provide. The Senate must immediately take up the American Dream and Promise Act, which the House passed last year.”

“Today, we move from hopes and dreams — closer to the reality of America as a permanent home for the nearly 1,500 Delaware DREAMers and all those across our country,” said Blunt Rochester.