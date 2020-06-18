Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, released a statement June 18 on the Supreme Court’s decision to reject President Donald Trump’s challenge to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

“Today’s decision by the Supreme Court is great news for 800,000 Dreamers, their families, their communities and our country,” said Coons. “These young men and women are Americans in every sense except their legal status — they have served in our armed forces, graduated at the top of their class, fought on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis, started businesses, paid taxes and improved our communities in countless ways. They should be allowed to continue to contribute to our country and our future.”

“Today’s decision is a positive step, but Congress must now act to give Dreamers the long-term certainty they deserve,” said Coons. “The Senate should immediately take up and pass the American Dream and Promise Act, which the House passed on a bipartisan basis in 2019, to provide permanent protections and a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers. We should also take long overdue action to fix our broken immigration system. The Senate delivered bipartisan immigration reform in 2013, and I intend to work hard to do so again.”

“I am convinced that if we work in a bipartisan way, and alongside our communities, we can provide long-term protection to Dreamers so they can continue to pursue the promise of America,” said Coons.