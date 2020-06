He was found floating between S. New Road and the historic lighthouse

A man was found dead in the Delaware River June 17, Delaware State police said.

At about 2:27 p.m., troopers responded to Bayview Beach, Delaware City for a body floating between S. New Road and the historic lighthouse.

The adult male was removed from the scene and turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science to confirm the identity and perform an autopsy.

Police are investigating.