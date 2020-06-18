The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Route 71/Red Lion Road between Route 72/Wrangle Hill Road between Willow Oak Boulevard, Bear, from 7 a.m. June 24 to 5 p.m. July 1, for the installation of new sewer and saw cutting of the roadway.

Motorists traveling south on Route 71/Red Lion Road will turn right onto County Road then left onto Old Porter Road. Motorists will continue south onto Porter Road and make a left onto Route 72/Wrangle Hill Road and return to Route 71/Red Lion Road.

Motorists traveling north on Route 71/Red Lion Road will turn left onto Route 72/ Wrangle Hill Road then right onto Porter Road. Motorists will make a right onto Old Porter Road, a right onto County Road and left back onto Route 71/Red Lion Road. Motorists traveling north on Route 72/Wrangle Hill Road wanting to continue north on Route 71 will proceed to Porter Road and follow the detour route.

Motorists traveling south on Route 72/Wrangle Hill Road, wanting to travel north on to Route 71/Red Lion Road, will proceed south making a left onto Route 7/Bear Corbitt Road. Motorists will continue north and end at the intersection of Route 71/Red Lion Road.

Detour signage will be posted.