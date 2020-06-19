Courtesy, please.

In the last few weeks of protests, things have gotten a little rough in some of the Facebook discussions.

We appreciate courteous guests here. When you visit you are agreeing to the guidelines we share with the News Journal and hundreds of other publications: https://static.delawareonline.com/conversation-guidelines, also found below.

We expect courtesy in comments on our Facebook local news pages in 2020:

- no cussing - no trolling - no links to outside sites as “comments” - no hashtags. Sorry. - no insulting other commenters, subjects of our coverage or staff

Please keep your comments in line with the story. If you’re not going to read the story, don’t post a random comment.

What is trolling?

- posting the same thing a bunch of times - posting something unrelated to the story - posting something to get a reaction

This is an election year, and this news page is not an election discussion group. There are plenty of places online the express your political opinions.

Trolling includes posting “Biden 2020” or “Trump 2020” or about any other political candidate. Remember, even in the days of “Letters to the Editor,” not every one was published and many were edited down to fit the page. It is the staff’s role to use its judgement about what is appropriate.

Ours are local news pages. Hashtags and outside links only propagate items around Facebook and they may not be true.

Our staff is busy working on news stories and does not have the time to monitor everyone’s behavior. As we said, we’d like courteous discussions.

So: Swearing in a comment means a hidden comment. Cuss or insult people and you are banned. Trolls will be hidden. Persistent trolls, political spam, generic “the media sucks” “fake news” comments and those who complain about “censorship” will be banned. None of these add anything to discussing local news.

Conversation Guidelines

USA TODAY Network Conversation Guidelines

As guided by USA TODAY Network's Principles of Ethical Conduct for Newsrooms, we "encourage and promote views that foster understanding, insight and civil discourse. We seek to offer viewpoints that represent various views on a particular topic." All views, respectfully presented, are welcome. By joining the conversation you agree to all the relevant conditions in the Terms of Service and as Terms of Service apply for Facebook.

We reserve the right to suspend users and/or remove comments that, in our judgment, infringe on other users' ability to take part in dialogue on our website. Violations that may result in removal include:

Personal attacks, abuse or harassment of other community members, subjects of our coverage or staff;

Hate speech or stereotypes that attack or disparage an ethnic, sexual or religious group or a member of any such group;

Obscenities, vulgarities or any variation of such that suggests, connotes or contains indecent, offensive or lewd speech;

Advertisements/promotions, spam (including multiple posts that contain the same or similar content), off-topic content, plagiarism and/or copyrighted material.

Commenting under pseudonym/fake Facebook account.

If you see a violation of these guidelines, report it to Facebook by clicking the "X" in the upper right corner of the comment in question, and marking the comment as spam or abuse.

