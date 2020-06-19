A Wilmington artist will display his pastel portraits from July 1 to August 30

Paul Simon, a Wilmington artist, will display his pastel portraits from July 1 to August 30 at the Historic Odessa Foundation Visitor’s Center, 201 Main St., Odessa.

Many of his subjects are people who he has met through his volunteer work at the Jewish Family Services Village and the Refugee Integration Support Effort.

Simon said he wants to highlight individuals who often live isolated lives, according to a press release from the foundation. After retiring from a career as a biopharmaceuticals discovery researcher, he devoted his time to creating a diversity of portraits that document many personalities.

The Visitor’s Center is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Closed Mondays.