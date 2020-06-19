The town is replacing water and sewer pipes, moving electric lines underground and installing new curbs and sidewalks, similar to what's been done in the center of downtown.

The second phase of the utilities replacement project on South Main Street in Smyrna is nearly finished, with the third and final phase wrapping up in several months.

“The project is scheduled to be completed during this winter,” said Town Manager Gary Stulir.

The town is replacing water and sewer pipes, moving electric lines underground and installing new curbs and sidewalks, similar to what’s been done in the center of downtown.

But this section of South Main Street was a little different.

Stulir said during construction, workers discovered that some of the storm water system had to be replaced, which caused delays in the completion plus higher costs.

The approximate cost of the project is $6.5 million, he said, with financing from the state for the water, sewer and storm water work.

“There are three phases to the project. We are wrapping up the second phase in July. The third phase will be moved to night time work for construction,” Stulir said.

While portions of South Main Street will remain closed during the final phase, Stulir said the intersection of Lake Drive and South Main Street near Lake Como will be open “very soon.”

“People will still be able to access Main Street Market,” he said, “That work will be done at night.”

More infrastructure replacement

“The next two major projects are replacing water/sewer infrastructure on Commerce Street from East Street and across Route 13,” said Stulir. “The other major project will be further extending utilities north of Duck Creek for future development.”

The town plans to request financing from the state for the Commerce Street work, while the project north of Duck Creek will be a combination of financing from the state, developers, USDA and the town. The projects were included in the rate study that the town completed last year.