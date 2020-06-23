Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, participated in a June 23 rally and caravan with UFCW Local 27 workers in Sussex County.

“We find ourselves in the midst of a global pandemic, that has sickened millions and cost over 120,000 American lives,” said Coons. “We’ve got a recession that’s already knocked 40 million people out of work, and we have a nation where millions of people have taken to the streets, in the month after George Floyd was murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis.”

“All three of these things come together in this moment — in this vote tomorrow, because we know that the Delaware poultry industry only works because of Black and Brown workers, and they can only have safe working conditions, because of organized labor,” said Coons.

“Labor has been at the forefront of fighting for decades, for things like the 40 hour work week, like ending child labor, and like ensuring that their members have benefits,” said Coons. “Now, in the middle of a global pandemic, Mountaire is having a fight with the UFCW, to try and decertify a union that has represented these workers for more than 40 years. So, I joined a wide range of elected democrats, at the local and state level, just to say, ‘we’ve got your back.’"