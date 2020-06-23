DART’s daily Beach Bus service will begin service June 29, serving Rehoboth Beach and the Boardwalk, Lewes, Long Neck, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, South Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, Millsboro and Georgetown, as well as Ocean City, Maryland.

Buses operate frequently from early morning to late night, seven days a week, until Sept. 20. Buses are air conditioned, compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and equipped with bike racks.

Visitors and residents are encouraged to use one of DART’s Park & Ride lots. The Lewes Park & Ride is located at 17616 Coastal Highway, just south of Five Points. The Rehoboth Park & Ride is located off state Route 1 at 20055 Shuttle Road, just north of the entrance to Rehoboth Avenue. The parking is free at both lots, and the bus fare is paid upon boarding. The one-way cash fare is $2, ride all day long with a daily pass for $4.20, or seven-day passes for $18 and a 30-day pass for $65 are also available.

With the free DART Transit app, riders can plan their trip, view bus stops, get real-time bus information and see where the bus is along its route, and riders can pay their fare with DART Pass, the mobile payment app. Promotional discounts are available on pass purchases from DART Pass.

DART’s Beach Connection, Route 305, begins operating July 3, providing a ride from Wilmington to Rehoboth Beach on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays through Sept. 7. Route 305 now serves the new South Frederica Park & Ride, 4000 Bay Road, Frederica. Fares are $2 per zone; the one-way cash fare is $10 from Wilmington, $8 from Middletown, $6 from Dover and $4 from Frederica. Riders are encouraged to buy an Anywhere pass for $12.60, which can also be used on all Beach Bus services, once at either of the Park & Rides. The Beach Connection is a comfortable motor coach offering 45 seats, two wheelchair positions, along with under coach storage compartments for beach gear and luggage.