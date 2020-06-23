The Delaware Public Archives will host the next installment of its First Saturday program with a presentation on the 2nd Delaware Volunteer Infantry, a prominent Delaware Regiment during the American Civil War, at noon July 3 online at archives.delaware.gov.

Presented by Delaware Public Archives staff member Taylor Reynolds, the program begins with the formation of the 2nd Regiment in Wilmington in 1861 and follows the unit as it earned its reputation within the Army of the Potomac until it was mustered out of service in the summer of 1864.

Reynolds is a processing archivist at the Delaware Public Archives who has been an American Civil War Reenactor for eight years. Graduating from Wesley College in 2019 with a degree in American history, Reynolds transcribed the personal diary of Gen. Thomas Smyth while earning his undergraduate degree. Currently, he is working toward a degree in library sciences with a concentration in archival studies at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He is a member of the Living History Society of Delaware, serving as the group’s president since 2017. Reynolds also serves on the board of directors for the Fort Delaware Society and is a member of The Liberty Rifles Civil War Living History group. In 2018, he led the effort to acquire the Abram Draper Papers that were donated to the Delaware Public Archives.

This is an online-only presentation. The program is divided into three parts.

For more, call 744-5047 or email thomas.summers@delaware.gov.