The Biggs Museum of American Art will continue its virtual tour and lecture series from 6 to 7 p.m. June 30, with Curator Ryan Grover giving a Zoom presentation on lighting design.

In this talk, Grover will describe the ways painting changed stylistically over the 19th century in relation to available artificial lighting, from candles to industrial illuminants, in museums, galleries and artist studios.

Register https://bit.ly/2BfY1nM.