Statement after bill passes June 25

Allowing universal voting by mail in Delaware, the Senate passed House Bill 346 June 25. Shortly after, Gov. Carney issued a statement supporting the legislation sponsored by House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst.

“My position on this issue has been simple and consistent. We should make it easier - not harder - for all Delawareans to exercise their fundamental right to vote and participate in our democratic process,” Carney said. “That’s especially important this year as our state and country continue to grapple with the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic. This legislation will make sure that Delawareans can fairly and securely cast their ballots and have their voices heard.”

The bill cleared the Democrat-led Senate on an 18-to-3 vote after passing the Democrat-controlled House last week on a strict party line vote.

The Department of Elections will mail applications for mail-in ballots to all Delaware voters. The state will pay the postage for the application and ballot return envelopes. Polling places will still be available for people to vote in person.