Mayor concerned crowd could be unmanageable, says “Wear a mask – that's the biggest thing."

Dewey Beach officials are concerned July 4 fireworks could draw unmanageable crowds.

All of Sussex County’s other fireworks celebrations - Rehoboth Beach, Bethany Beach, Millsboro and Laurel –have been canceled.

“Alex Pires has always done the town a big favor, and I mean a big favor, by having the fireworks,” said Mayor Dale Cooke. “But we’re the only game in town, so to speak. I’m just worried we will be so overwhelmed we won’t be able to handle the crowd.”

Pires’ Highway One company is hosting the fireworks. Reached by phone on June 28 he declined to answer when asked if the fireworks were still on.

The fireworks are launched from a barge on the bay, which is not in the town's jurisdiction. Highway One's permit was issued by the state fire marshal.

Earlier this month, the Delaware Division of Public Health announced that several teens in Dewey for senior week had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“At least three out of more than a dozen teens who were living in a rental unit in Dewey Beach recently tested positive for COVID-19. While there, the teens attended several crowded gatherings in Rehoboth, potentially exposing as many as a hundred or more to the virus,” the division said in a statement.

Dewey Beach businesses responded by scaling back operations, some closing, to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Starboard, Starboard Raw, Hammerheads, and Nalu are closed until Tuesday, June 30. Grottos, Dewey Beach Country Club and Woody’s have reduced services.

“I have to give credit to all the business in town,” Cooke said. “They weren’t required to, but a number closed down for weekend for extra cleaning and sent employees to be tested.”

The Delaware Department of Emergency Management will offer free coronavirus testing in Dewey Beach, at the Starboard, on Monday, June 29, from 1 to 6 p.m. You can register in advance here.

Cooke asked for Dewey Beach residents and visitors to take precautions.

“Wear a mask – that’s the biggest thing,” he said.