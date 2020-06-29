Second try for longtime senator

Sen. Colin Bonini, a Dover Republican, announced his candidacy for governor June 26. The decision comes after meeting with top donors and political allies. According to a press release:

“To explain their failures, our current leaders consistently blame circumstances beyond their control. But I am totally unwilling to accept the notion that the hard working men and women of our state are to carry the burden of circumstance,” Bonini said.

“I will not sit idly by and let the current leaders lead us further down a failed road of chaos in the streets, condoned hatred for our neighbors, lack of opportunity for so many of our citizens, schools that so frequently fail to meet the needs of our children, and the destruction and decline of our economy.”

Colin Bonini was first elected to the Delaware Senate in 1994 and has since been the voice of responsible fiscal policy in Dover, rejecting every state budget since, and recently led the charge against a statewide property tax.

He ran for governor in 2016, campaigning on providing educational and economic revitalization, and lost by the narrowest margin a Republican has had for that office since 2004. Since then, Democratic leadership has failed to address the economic and educational shortfalls many Delawareans face, and those issues have only been compounded in recent months.

“Anything can be done. These goals can be accomplished,” Bonini said.

“We have within our state the talent, the resources, the pride and the history to rise up, to build, to dream and to succeed. We will prove the doubters wrong. We have the power to do it. By removing the roadblocks erected by an ineffective state government, we can unleash the strength and talents of our people and put Delaware on a new and stronger course.”

The election is November 3. For more information see BoniniForDelaware.com.



