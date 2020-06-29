In early June, the Del-One Federal Credit Union Business Development team created and dropped off appreciation bags to employees of the Food Bank of Delaware in Newark.

The Food Bank of Delaware provides food and resources through a network of 536 hunger-relief program partners, including food pantries, shelter or residential programs, social service agencies, emergency soup kitchens, children’s nutrition programs, schools, neighborhood and church distribution programs.

Del-One’s Business Development team also volunteered at a food drive for the Food Bank of Delaware’s Milford location, assisting with sorting and loading items into vehicles.

For more on the Food Bank of Delaware, visit fbd.org.

For more on Del-One FCU, visit del-one.org.