While people in Dover may be missing the typical bursting fireworks or patriotic parades this year, July 4 will see a celebration.

Councilman David Anderson and the newly-formed advocacy group Stand Up Delaware are hosting a patriotic rally called “Back the Red, White and Blue Celebration for America” on Legislative Mall.

Anderson said everyone is welcome Saturday, July 4 from noon to 3 p.m., and it will be inclusive for people of all backgrounds and beliefs.

The family friendly celebration will include music by a DJ, brief remarks from officials, prayers for unity led by pastors, sponsored booths, food and other vendors and some special surprises for children. Dave Skocik, president of the Delaware Veterans Coalition, will emcee.

“The community needed a boost in spirit,” Anderson said. “There has been so much going on that has discouraged people, and we need to remember why this country is the greatest place on Earth to live.”

Co-founder of Stand Up Delaware Lisa McCulley agreed. “We really wanted to celebrate our nation’s birthday and also to support and uplift our law enforcement, our first responders and our veterans.”

Organizers recommend that people who are most at risk follow CDC guidelines. Anderson said everyone should keep six feet from people not in their family and bring a mask to use when standing in line or interacting with vendors.

“People should do what they’re comfortable with and be sensible,” he said.

McCulley echoed his thoughts, saying she wants it to be safe and responsible, but fun. She encourages everyone to wear red, white and blue and bring American flags.

About a month into the state shutdown, McCulley started Delawareans Against Excessive Quarantine, but they changed the name June 1.

It was started with another mother as a sort of support group for Delawareans. She said they wanted to stand up for the most vulnerable, especially those who were unemployed, losing business or struggling with their mental health.

“When you shut down a state, you don’t just shut down businesses, you shut down people’s lives,” she said.

The group started on Facebook and now has almost 9,300 following. They have led protests supporting a quicker reopening of Delaware’s economy.

For more, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1020216621757162, StandUpDelaware.org or @DavidAndersonforDover on Facebook.