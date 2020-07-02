36-year-old Luis Perez-Gonzalez

Delaware State Police arrested a Georgetown man on burglary and theft charges after he allegedly followed a young girl and entered her home.

Just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, troopers were dispatched to Leah Street, within Fish Hook Mobile Home Park in Georgetown, for a complaint of a suspicious person. According to police, a 10-year-old girl had ridden her bicycle to the community mailboxes when she began being followed by 36-year-old Luis Perez-Gonzalez. He allegedly followed her on foot back to her residence and remained standing outside. The frightened juvenile informed her parents.

A few minutes after the girl returned home, police said a 4-year-old saw Perez-Gonzalez enter the residence through the front door while the family was home and take some keys. When the keys were discovered missing, Perez-Gonzalez was still standing outside of the residence.

When troopers arrived on the scene, Perez-Gonzalez was found near the home and taken into custody without incident. He was charged with second-degree burglary and theft under $1,500. He was later released on $3,000 unsecured bond.