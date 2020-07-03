The Peninsula Regional Health System and Nanticoke Memorial Hospital’s Allen Cancer Center announced July 1 its partnership with the Associates in Radiation Medicine.

Peninsula Regional has had a longstanding partnership with ARM to provide professional services and leadership for the Radiation Oncology division of the Richard A. Henson Cancer Institute in Salisbury and Ocean Pines. The partnership now includes providing these same services at the Allen Cancer Center. The agreement, effective July 1, gives ARM the opportunity to provide physicians, medical direction and technical services to the Radiation Oncology Department in Seaford.

As part of the agreement, ARM Radiation Oncologists Lawrence Shombert and William Woods have begun delivering services in Seaford. This team currently has hospital affiliations in Maryland with Holy Cross Hospital, Shady Grove Adventist Hospital, Calvert Memorial Hospital, Civista Health and Medical Center, Saint Mary’s Hospital and Doctors Community Hospital. ARM also has privileges at eight other Maryland hospitals.

This new strategic partnership will complement Allen Cancer Center’s longstanding history of providing physician and clinical care to patients in the region.

“This decision followed many months of planning and careful consideration by our Allen Cancer Center and Medical Staff leadership along with the administration of PRHS,” said Penny Short, president of Nanticoke Memorial Hospital and senior vice president of the Peninsula Regional Health System. “ARM has a reputation for leadership, quality care, innovation and growth in the field of Radiation Oncology. Their expertise, reputation and commitment to helping us further develop the Allen Cancer Center at Nanticoke is a natural progression in the ongoing vision of our organization to provide more coordinated and cohesive cancer care among our multi-disciplinary team of cancer specialists.”

To schedule an appointment, call 628-6344, ext. 2674.