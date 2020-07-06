19-year-old Layne Parker, of Frankford, charged

Delaware State Police arrested a Frankford man on charges related to a shooting incident in Gumboro.

Around 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, troopers responded to the intersection of Main Street and Daisy Road, in the Gumboro area of Millsboro, for a report of a shooting. According to police, two vehicles had approached the intersection at the same time, one being driven by 19-year-old Layne Parker and the other by a 19-year-old Frankford man, who had a 27-year-old Millsboro man in the passenger seat. The men were familiar with each other and had a history of altercations.

Police said Parker and the 27-year-old Millsboro man got out and argued. When Parker retrieved a rifle from his vehicle, the other men fled. Parker allegedly fired a rifle at their vehicle several times as he traveled through the intersection. No one was injured during the incident.

Parker was taken into custody at his residence without incident. He was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of first-degree reckless endangering and criminal mischief causing over $1,000 damage. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $73,000 secured bond.

There is no photograph of Parker available at this time.

This is an edited police press release. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.