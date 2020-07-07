'Fun passes' allow families to reserve time slots

Rehoboth Beach's iconic boardwalk amusement park, Funland, will open on Friday, July 10.

"It is with great excitement and anticipation that we announce an official opening date for our 59th season," said fourth generation owner Mark Henschke. "The safety of our employees, guests and community is our family’s top priority and has been since 1962."

A detailed plan for operation has been approved by the Delaware Department of Health and Human Services, the Small Business Administration of Delaware and the state fire marshal.

The plan includes enhanced cleaning, significantly limiting the number of guests in the park at any one time, hand sanitizer stations at the entrance of each ride as well as throughout the park, mandatory face coverings for customers age three and older and floor markings in ride lines to maintain proper physical distancing.

Funland will also be ticketless to reduce physical contact between employees and guests. Each employee will have his or her temperature checked each day and will also be required to wear a face covering while in the park.

The Jungle of Fun and the SIM Rider will remain closed for the 2020 season due to physical distancing challenges.

Funland will initially offer two "fun pass" ride time slots daily, with a limit on the number of guests per time black. Staff hopes to offer more time slots in the near future. Fun passes are $20 per person for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. or 7:15 to 9:15 p.m., and pass-holders can ride as many rides as they like during their time slot. Passes should be reserved prior to arrival. Details can be found at funlandrehoboth.com.

Height restrictions still apply to rides.

Most of Funland’s games will be open from 2 to 9 p.m. without having to buy a fun pas and are accessible via the boardwalk. To maintain social distancing, a few games will be closed and others may be modified to make them as safe as possible for all guests.

"Funland may look a little different this year, but our family and staff are committed as much as ever to providing clean, safe, family fun for all of our guests. Our family wants to deeply thank our loyal customers and the Rehoboth community for the support and encouragement the past few months," Henschke said. "We look forward to the new memories we will make together at Funland."