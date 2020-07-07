33-year-old Austin Balke, of Lewes, arrested

Delaware State Police arrested a Lewes man after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and prevented her from leaving.

Just before 7 p.m. on Monday, July 6, troopers were dispatched to the unit block of Gainsborough Drive in Lewes for a report of a physical domestic incident. According to police, 33-year-old Austin Balke had argued with his 32-year-old girlfriend that morning after her father left for work. He allegedly physically assaulted the victim throughout the day, trapped her in her bedroom and took her cell phone to hinder her from calling 911. Police said he broke a glass bottle, threatened to kill her, strangled her and ripped her hearing aid out.

When the victim’s father returned home from work, he saw that his daughter had been assaulted. Balke allegedly threatened to harm him numerous times as he left the residence with his daughter. They were able to leave the residence without further incident.

Balke was taken into custody at the residence and was found in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, strangulation, aggravated menacing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, terroristic threatening, third-degree assault, two counts of criminal mischief, malicious interference with emergency communications and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $37,550 cash-only bond.