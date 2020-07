The Wilmington VA Medical Center’s Veterans Community Outreach Team will present the “We Value Vets Program” drive-thru veteran and family resource fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 10 at the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge, 2035 S. Dupont Blvd., Smyrna.

Representatives from multiple Veterans Affairs programs and services will be onsite for enrollment, questions, concerns and claims assistance.

For questions, call 357-8715 or 304-5509.