New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer announced July 8 that he has promoted County Paramedics veteran and Acting Chief Mark Logemann to the rank of chief of emergency medical services.

“After a national search, with many qualified candidates, I’m proud to announce Chief Logemann will be leading the county’s EMS personnel,” said Meyer. “Chief Logemann is literally a life saver, and has a long, impressive track record of leadership and passion that will serve the residents of New Castle County well into the future. I look forward to continuing to work with him and his leadership team.”

Logemann began his career in 1996 after graduating from the Medical Center of Delaware paramedic training program. Logemann served as the EMS Division public information officer from 2000 to 2003. He has also served as a field training officer for the EMS Division. He was promoted to the rank of paramedic corporal in 2004 and was subsequently promoted to the rank of paramedic sergeant in 2009 and to the rank of EMS lieutenant in 2013. He was promoted to the rank of EMS captain in August 2015, and to EMS assistant chief in December 2015. During his tenure as EMS assistant chief, he commanded both the administrative and operations branches. Logemann had been in the position of acting EMS chief since October 2019.

“I am thankful to New Castle County Executive Meyer and Chief Administrative Officer Vanessa Phillips for this opportunity to continue leading the people of the New Castle County Paramedics,” said Logemann. “I am honored to be given this opportunity to lead an amazing group of highly skilled and dedicated paramedics and I look forward to continuing our growth in an ever-changing medical environment.”

Logemann is a graduate of the University of Delaware, where he holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice. He is also a graduate of the West Point Command and Leadership program conducted through the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police.

Logemann has received several official commendations, including four Distinguished Unit Citations, a tribute from New Castle County Council, five pre-hospital sudden cardiac arrest save citations and a Unit Letter of Commendation.

Logemann officially replaces Chief Lawrence Tan, who stepped down in 2019 after serving the New Castle County Paramedics for 37 years, 19 as chief. Logemann lives in Hockessin with his wife and two children.