No longer required while exercising, on the beach when social distancing is possible or while recreating in the ocean

The Rehoboth Beach commissioners have relaxed their face mask policy.

They voted unanimously at a July 7 special meeting to not require masks for those recreating in the ocean, on the beach when social distancing is possible and exercising. Masks must still be worn while entering and exiting the beach.

Other than the new exceptions, everyone over the age of 12 must wear a cloth face covering over their nose and mouth in public places in Rehoboth Beach. The commissioners voted to require masks everywhere in town on June 30.

“Wearing masks has turned out to be very successful at halting the spread of COVID-19 if everyone is on board. It’s an incredibly simple, cheap and effective intervention,” said Mayor Paul Kuhns. “It works for individuals, but more importantly for communities; wear a mask for the people you want to protect, wear a mask for the businesses you want to see open. Wearing a mask to protect ourselves and others is the right thing to do. Let’s show our commitment to our community and small businesses by masking up for each other.”