The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Eagles Nest Landing Road over Sawmill Branch between Gum Bush and Deer Run roads, Townsend, from 7 a.m. July 20 to 5 p.m. Aug. 21, for contractor Zack Excavating Inc. to remove the corrugated metal pipe and replace the pipe with a reinforced concrete pipe over Sawmill Branch.

Additional work will also include the placement of riprap in the stream to reduce further erosion.

Eastbound motorists will turn left onto Gum Bush Road, keep right on Gum Bush Road, turn right onto Deer Run Road, turn left onto Eagles Nest Landing Road. Westbound motorists will turn right onto Deer Run Road, left onto Gum Bush Road, turn right onto Eagles Nest Landing Road.

Detour signage and message boards will be posted.