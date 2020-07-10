Amanda Wells of KCCS named School Psychologist of the Year

The Delaware Association of School Psychologists has awarded Kent County Community School’s lead psychologist, Amanda Wells, as School Psychologist of the Year for 2020-2021.

Wells provides direct services to students with a multitude of disabilities using a collaborative, team-based approach at Kent County Community School in Capital School District.

“Amanda is definitely part of the ‘heart’ of KCCS and we would not be able to do what we do without her,” a KCCS representative said. “As a master of collaboration, she consistently goes above and beyond to build teams to serve the needs of our students and to create groups that work together frequently and well. Amanda believes in the ideas and expertise of others and exemplifies ‘team’ with how she walks, talks, acts and carries herself.”

Her professional activities include school psychologist mentor, internship supervisor,

professional advocate, National Crisis Prevention trainer, district lead psychologist, chair of the district's mental health committee, lead of the Threat Protocol and Debriefing subcommittee School and more. She was named as the 2019-2020 KCCS Specialist of the Year.