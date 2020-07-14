28-year-old Kelsey Marks, of Millsboro, charged

Delaware State Police arrested a Millsboro woman after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs.

The incident occurred just before 7 a.m. on Thursday, July 12, when a motorist called in to report an aggressive driver. According to the caller, a blue Hyundai Veloster was eastbound on John J. Williams Highway (Route 24), east of Camp Arrowhead Road, traveling over the double yellow line multiple times and passing cars in a no passing zone.

A trooper spotted the vehicle and a traffic stop was initiated on Old Landing Road. The driver, 28-year-old Kelsey Marks, appeared to be under the influence. A DUI investigation ensued and led to the discovery of five 12-milligram buprenorphine tabs and drug paraphernalia.

Marks was taken into custody without incident and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving a vehicle under the influence of a drug and traffic offenses. She was later released on $1,050 unsecured bond.