Bullets hit Felton home

The Delaware State Police are investigating shots fired in Felton early in the morning July 12.

Troopers were dispatched to the unit block of Skinner Lane, west of Killens Pond State Park, at 4:28 a.m. When they arrived, they learned that two men were inside their home when the outside was struck by gunfire.

Police determined that three rounds hit the home and one went through the wall. The occupants were not injured. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information can contact Troop 3, Cpl. Spainer at 302-697-4454. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES), starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.

Man arrested in stabbing

Dover police charged a 51-year-old Dover man after he stabbed a 43-year-old man during a fight the morning of July 11.

The male victim was on his way to work when John Jackson drove alongside him and challenged him to a fight. The victim continued to go to work, and as he was walking into the back door of the business in the 500 block of Jefferic Boulevard, Jackson rushed him and started a fight.

During the fight, Jackson pulled a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times in his upper and lower extremities. The victim was treated for his injuries at Kent General Hospital.

Police arrested Jackson at the Capital Inn without incident. The victim and Jackson know each other, police said.

Jackson was released after posting a $20,000 secured bond on charges including assault first degree and possession of deadly weapon during commission of felony.

Arrested after biting man’s ear

The Delaware State Police have arrested a 34-year-old Dover man after he tried to bite a man’s ear off July 8.

Troopers responded to a reported assault at a home in the 5000 block of North Dupont Highway, Dover, at 9:52 p.m. When they arrived, troopers learned that Hugo L. Montecino-Caal was arguing about something work related with a 27-year-old male acquaintance who came to his home.

It turned physical when Montecino-Caal proceeded to bite the victim’s ear off. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for a severe ear injury, police said.

Montecino-Caal was taken into custody at his home without incident and transported back to Troop 9 where he was charged with assault second degree. He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $10,000 secured bond.

Dover man charged with attempted murder

The Delaware State Police arrested Joshua Rodriguez, 24, for attempted murder and related charges after he shot a man multiple times.

Troopers were dispatched to the 100 block of Mast Circle, Dover, for a shooting at 3:42 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered that a 28-year-old male victim was outside the home when he was shot at multiple times.

Police learned that Rodriguez and his 26-year-old girlfriend were arguing, and it escalated when the girlfriend’s sister and her sister’s boyfriend tried to intervene. Rodriguez threatened to use a gun on them, police said. The 28-year-old man stepped outside when Rodriguez left the home and fired six rounds, hitting the victim three times.

The victim had two gunshot wounds to his lower body and one to his upper body. He was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Rodriguez ran off before police arrived. Later that afternoon, a search warrant was obtained for an apartment in Premier Village Apartments. Billy Mitchell Lane, Dover. The Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team found Rodriguez inside the apartment and took him into custody without incident.

He was transported back to Troop 3 where he was charged with attempted to commit murder first degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and two counts of terroristic threatening.

He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $1,062,000 cash-only bond.

One arrested in shootout

A 21-year-old Dover man has been charged after shots were fired in the area of North New Street and Fulton Street July 7 around 9 p.m.

Officers responded to the area and found numerous shell casings, but no injuries or property damage was reported. During the investigation, police discovered that two people had fired at one another in the area. Anthony Clark was identified as a suspect and taken into custody the next afternoon. Detectives are working to identify the second male suspect.

Clark was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $25,000 secured bond for two counts of possession of firearm/ammo by person prohibited, carrying concealed deadly weapon, conspiracy second degree, illegal gang participation and violation of probation.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.

These are compiled from police press releases. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.