The Smyrna High School girls basketball team led 14-11 at halftime, but Dover turned up the pressure on defense and scored a comeback victory Friday night. See a video and more photos from the game with this story.

After the Smyrna High School girls basketball team built a second-quarter lead Friday, Dover's defense took charge in the second half, lifting the Senators to the win.

The Eagles led 14-11 at halftime, but Dover used a full-court press in the third quarter, forcing turnover after turnover to outscore the Eagles 16-4 for a 27-18 advantage.

Smyrna couldn't get any closer than eight points in the fourth quarter as Dover pulled away for a 37-27 win to raise its season record to 5-5.

Marqueisha Bennett led the Eagles with 10 points. Jennifer Sloven and Brooks scored six apiece. Youngcourt and Ingram each netted two, and Hankoua added one.

NEXT GAMES

Smyrna, now 0-10, plays at Sussex Central Tuesday, Jan. 22 at 5 p.m., then travels to Lake Forest Thursday, Jan. 24 for a 5:15 p.m. game.