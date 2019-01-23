The Smyrna High School wrestling team travels to Caesar Rodney tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 23, for a Henlopen Conference Northern Division showdown at 6 p.m. The Riders are undefeated in the division, while the Eagles have one division loss.

Caesar Rodney is 6-1 and Smyrna is 6-2 entering the match.

Smyrna's only Northern Division loss was a 34-33 setback at Cape Henlopen, whom the Riders haven’t faced yet. The Eagles' other defeat was against Maryland powerhouse McDonogh, 40-34, but that match doesn't count in the division race.

Caesar Rodney’s loss was a 33-30 home defeat against Milford, whom isn’t in the Northern Division. So the Riders are still undefeated in the division.

Cape Henlopen has a division loss to Sussex Central, and Sussex Central lost to CR.

So if Smyrna defeats CR, then four teams will be tied for the Northern Division lead with one division loss each.

If CR wins, then the Riders will be in the driver’s seat for the division title, with only Cape Henlopen left to face among the top teams in the division.

SMYRNA FALLS TO MCDONOGH

On Saturday, the Eagles lost at McDonogh, Maryland 40-34. Here are the results in each weight class for Smyrna:

145 - Bryce Mullen lost by decision, 9-4;

152 - Logan Kosky lost by decision, 3-2;

160 - Gavin Sembly lost by pin, 2:18;

170 - Donald McAlpine lost by pin, 3:03;

182 - JT Davis won by major decision, 10-1;

195 - Masen Wilson lost by pin, 5:11;

220 - John August lost by pin, 0:55;

285 - Andrew DeBenedictis-Bayne won by pin, 3:09;

106 - Gabe Giampietro (SMY) won by forfeit;

113 - Dylan Andruzzi lost by pin, 3:08;

120 - Joseph Natarcola won by pin, 1:21;

126 - Jaxson Al-Chokhachy won by pin, 5:53;

132 - Amir Pierce lost by major decision, 15-5;

138 - Easley Pierson won by pin, 1:48.

SMYRNA TAMES PANTHERS

On Jan. 16, the Eagles defeated Polytech 59-12 at home.

Here are the results in each weight class for Smyrna:

182 - JT Davis won by pin, 1:41;

195 - Masen Wilson won by pin, 2:25;

220 - John August lost in a tie-breaker;

285 - Andrew DeBenedictis-Bayne won by pin, 0:47;

106 - Gabe Giampietro won by forfeit;

113 - Dylan Andruzzi won by decision, 2-0;

120 - Joseph Natarcola won by technical fall, 19-3;

126 - Zane Kerr lost by decision, 5-0;

132 - Jaxson Al-Chokhachy won by pin, 5:05;

138 - Easley Pierson won by pin, 1:36;

145 - Bryce Mullen lost by pin, 4:22;

152 - Logan Kosky won by pin, 1:25;

160 - Gavin Sembly won by “sudden victory,” 6-4;

170 - Donald McAlpine by forfeit.