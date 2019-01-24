Smyrna High's Gabe Giampietro scored a pin in the final match to lift the Eagles to the come-from-behind victory Wednesday night at Caesar Rodney.

The Smyrna High School wrestling team knotted the top of the Henlopen Conference Northern Division standings with a 33-30 win at Caesar Rodney Wednesday night.

In the final weight class of the night, 106 pounds, Smyrna's Gabe Giampietro scored a pin in 1:48 for six points to lift the Eagles to the come-from-behind victory.

The Eagles' win means four teams now have one loss in the division: Smyrna, Caesar Rodney, Sussex Central and Cape Henlopen.

Earlier this season, Caesar Rodney beat Sussex Central. Sussex Central defeated Cape Henlopen, and Cape topped Smyrna.

Key matches left to decide the division champion include:

•Smyrna hosts Sussex Central Wednesday, Jan. 30 at 6:30 p.m.

•Caesar Rodney hosts Cape Henlopen Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 5 p.m.

Here are the results in each weight class from Wednesday night's Smyrna-CR match which started at 113 pounds:

113 - Marlon Smith (Caesar Rodney) over Dylan Andruzzi (Smyrna), decision, "sudden victory 1," 4-2;

120 - Joseph Natarcola (Smyrna) over Colton Bowie (Caesar Rodney), pin, 1:54;

126 - Michael Primo (Caesar Rodney) over Jaxson Al-Chokhachy (Smyrna), decision, 7-3;

132 - Patrick Wisniewski (Caesar Rodney) over Amir Pierce (Smyrna), decision, 10-5;

138 - Nicholas Natarcola (Smyrna) over Caleb Adamowicz (Caesar Rodney), technical fall, 17-2, 5:51;

145 - Bryce Mullen (Smyrna) over Benedict Anderson (Caesar Rodney), decision, 10-3;

152 - Jackson Dean (Caesar Rodney) over Logan Kosky (Smyrna), pin, 1:38;

160 - Gabriel Degraffinreed (Caesar Rodney) over Gavin Sembly (Smyrna), pin, 1:51;

170 - Riley Tracy (Caesar Rodney) over Donald McAlpine (Smyrna), pin, 4:50;

182 - Tyler Downward (Smyrna) over Nate Poplos (Caesar Rodney), decision in "sudden victory 1," 7-5;

195 - JT Davis (Smyrna) over Ryan Rigby (Caesar Rodney), major decision, 18-6;

220 - Masen Wilson (Smyrna) over Carson Timmons (Caesar Rodney), pin, 0:37;

285 - Kevin Hudson (Caesar Rodney) over Andrew DeBenedictis-Bayne (Smyrna), decision, 5-1;

106 - Gabe Giampietro (Smyrna) over Dawson Mitchell (Caesar Rodney), pin, 1:48.