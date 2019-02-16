The Middletown Cavaliers took home the overall Blue Hen Conference Wrestling Championship on Saturday.

Middletown finished with 238 total points, followed by St. Georges Tech (218.5), Delastle (201.5), William Penn (191.5) and Hodgson (144) rounding out the top five.

Middletown sent seven wrestlers to the finals with Cassidy Chas (113), Brian Schneider (170) and Willem Carl (132) winning conference titles.

Sidney Ndi (126), Louis Savino (152), Jarrett Stanton (195) and Christopher Winkelman (220) all placed in runner-up spots for the Cavaliers, while Jason Cruz (106) and Nicholas Bailey (120) won third-place bouts.

Rounding out Middletown’s top finishers were Brendan Timmons (145) who won fifth-place and Dominic Fisher (138) and George Thomas (182) who both won seventh-place matches.

The runner-up St. Georges Tech Hawks sent five wrestler to the finals and placed 13 wrestlers sixth or higher.

Sebastian Sye (126), John Pantazes (138) and Andre Boone (220) won conference titles for the Hawks, while Matthew Meadows (106) and Scotty Reagan (132) finished in runner-up positions.

Jay Carrion (145), Nate Fulton (170) and David Lin (195) all took fourth-place finishes, Dontae Ferrara (152), Mason McMullen (160) and Kalven Hernandez (182) won fifth-place bouts and Alan Bolden (113) and Ricky Lloyd (120) placed fifth.

The Appoquinimink Jaguars placed eight as a team in Saturday’s conference championship with seven wrestlers placed eighth or higher.

Joshua Malone (160) led the Jags, finishing as a runner-up, along with Gavin Milyo (138) who won a third-place bout and Patrick McNeilly who took fourth-place. Quadir Sanchez (285) placed fifth, Jake Hladney (126) and Connor Simpler (195) won seventh-place bouts and Stephen Nguyen (182) earned an eighth-place finish to round out the Jags’ top finishers.

The wrestling postseason continues next weekend with the DIAA Individual Wrestling State Championships Friday (3 p.m.) and Saturday (11 a.m.) at Cape Henlopen High School.