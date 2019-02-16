The Smyrna Eagles followed up their DIAA Division I Dual Team Wrestling State Championship by winning the 2019 Henlopen Conference Championship Saturday at Sussex Central High School.

Smyrna led all teams with 223.5 points, followed by DII State Champion Milford (208), Sussex Central (174), Caesar Rodney (157.5) and Cape Henlopen (112) rounding out the top five.

Smyrna sent seven wrestlers to the finals, coming away with five weight class title. Overall, 11 Eagles placed sixth or higher Saturday afternoon.

Winning conference titles from Smyrna were Gabe Giampietro (106), Joseph Natarola (120), Jaxon Al-Chokhachy (126), Nicholas Natarcola (138) and J.T. Davis (182). Meanwhile, Amir Pierce (132) and Masen Wilson (195) placed in runner-up positions, Dylan Andruzzi (113) and Gavin Sembly earned fourth-place finishes, Bryce Mulen (145) placed fifth and Logan Kosky (152) placed sixth.

The Division II State Champion Milford Buccaneers sent four wrestlers to the finals with Jack Thode (113), Gage Copes (160) and Anthony Diaz (220) winning conference titles.

Overall, Milford had 13 wrestlers finish sixth or higher at Sussex Central.

Corey Messick (106) was a runner-up, followed by a third-place finish for Dalton Deevey (152), fourth-place finishes for Rafael Mejia (170), Bevensky Augustine(182) and Eric Bennett (193) for the Buccaneers. Rounding out Milford’s top finishers were Trenton Grant (120) and Tim O’Hara (126) who earned fifth-place finishes along with Averi Copes (132) and Jordan Passwaters (145) who finished in sixth-place.

Host Sussex Central placed 12 wrestlers 8th or higher, with Michael Wright (195) winning a conference title for the Golden Knights. Mason Ankrom (120) and Jevon Saffold (132) won third-place bouts, while Tyler Hudson (126), Brandon Greenlee (145) and Tyler Karr (285) took fourth-place finishes.

The DIAA Division I State Championship runner-up Caesar Rodney Riders placed 10 wrestlers 6th or higher, led by conference title winners. Jackson Dean (145), Gabriel Degraffinreed (152) and Kevin Hudson (285).

Three Cape Henlopen Vikings placed third or higher on Saturday, with Anthony Caruso (132) winning a conference title and Jackson Handlin (160) and Christopher Handlin (182) winning third-place bouts.

Sussex Tech’s Trey Hatfield (170) and Jamie Schirmer (285) finished in runner-up spots, while Mason Rolph (120), Roberto Santos (138) and Andrew Hawkins (220) took fourth-place finishes.

The Dover Senators had four place fourth or higher, including conference title winner Gabe Evans (170), runner-up Sam Arkwuoille (182), third-place winner Hugo Harp (220) and JOnah Olfus (106) who took fourth-place.

Lake Forest had three wrestlers finish third or higher, with Seth Flemming (145) and Kristopher Thompson (220) place in runner-up spots while Cael Moyer (106) placed third.

The wrestling postseason continues next weekend with the DIAA Individual Wrestling State Championships Friday (3 p.m.) and Saturday (11 a.m.) at Cape Henlopen High School.