The brackets for the 2019 DIAA Individual Wrestling State Championships were released on Sunday evening; this year’s event will begin at Cape Henlopen High School on Friday, Feb. 22 (4 p.m.) and concludes on Saturday, Feb. 23 (11 a.m.).

Middletown will send nine wrestlers to states, including Brian Schneider (170) who earned a No. 1 seed and teammates Cassidy Chas (113) and Willem Carl (132) who both earned No. 2 seeds.

Also qualifying for states from Middletown are, Louis Savino (No. 5, 152), Sidney Ndi (No. 7, 126), Jarrett Stanton (No. 8, 195), Nicholas Bailey (No. 9, 120), Christopher Winkelman (No. 11, 220) and Jason Cruz (No. 13, 106).

St. Georges Tech had 12 wreslters qualify for states next weekend, a group led by Sebastian Sye (126) who was named a No. 2 seed.

Joining Sye from St. Georges Tech are Scotty Reagan (No. 4, 132), Matthew Meadows (No. 6, 106), Dontae Ferrara (No. 10, 152), Andre Boone (No. 10, 220), Alan Bolden (No. 11, 113), John Pantazes (No. 11, 138), Kalven Hernandez (No. 13, 182), Nate Fulton (No. 14, 170), David Lin (No. 15, 195), Jay Carrion (No. 16, 145) and Mason McMullen (No. 16, 160).

Three wrestlers from Appoquinimink will participate, including Joshua Malone (No. 9, 160), Patrick McNeilly (No. 14, 132) and Gavin Milyo (No. 14, 138).