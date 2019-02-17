The brackets for the 2019 DIAA Individual Wrestling State Championships were released on Sunday evening; this year’s event will begin at Cape Henlopen High School on Friday, Feb. 22 (4 p.m.) and concludes on Saturday, Feb. 23 (11 a.m.).

Sussex Central will send nine wrestlers to states, a group led by Michael Wright (195) who was named a No. 1 seed. Joining Wright are teammates Mason Ankrom (No. 4, 120), Brandon Grenlee (No. 5, 145), Tyler Karr (No. 5, 285), Jevon Saffold (No. 6, 132), Devin Pearsal (No. 8, 152), Tyler Hudson (No. 10, 126), Tarryl Sturgis (No. 10, 170) and Gunnar Abbott (No. 11, 106).

Like the Golden Knights, Cape Henlopen will also send nine wrestlers to states next weekend. Anthony Caruso leads the pack of Vikings, having earned a No. 1 seed, while teammates Andre Currie (152) and Christopher Handlin (182) both earned No. 3 seeds.

Also qualifying from Cape are Jackson Handlin (No. 5, 160), Eduardo Saez (No. 9, 220), Finbar Rishko (No. 10, 138), Will Ott (No. 10, 195), Royuan Jones (No. 12, 170) and Michael Frederick (No. 15, 126).

Six wrestlers from Sussex Tech earned spots, including Jamie Schirmer (No. 2, 285), Trey Hatfield (No. 4, 170), Roberto Santos (No. 5, 138), Andrew Hawkins (No. 5, 220), Mason Rolph (No. 6, 120) and Chase Flood (No. 11, 132).

Indian River also sends six wrestlers to states next weekend as Will Rayne (No. 3, 120), Ta’Jon Knight (No. 4, 126), Ramond Turner (No. 4 285), Ian Shaubach (No. 6, 113), Zach Schultz (No. 7, 195) and Chris Saylor (No. 9, 106) all qualified.