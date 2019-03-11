The DFRC Blue-Gold All-Star Football Game Committee is pleased to announce the players selected for the 64th Annual DFRC Blue-Gold All-Star Football Game. This year’s Game will be played on FRIDAY NIGHT— June 21, 2019. The DFRC Blue-Gold All-Star Football Game showcases Hand-in-Hand buddies and Delaware’s finest high school students who participate as football players, cheerleaders, band members, and school ambassadors. The rosters for each squad’s 2019 football players are attached.

The Blue and Gold squads consist of senior players chosen from across Delaware as students of outstanding character who are also exceptional football players. The first Blue-Gold Game was played on August 25, 1956. Today, nearly 50 public, private, parochial, vo-tech and charter schools across the entire state are invited to participate, helping to spread DFRC’s message of diversity, acceptance, and ABILITIES throughout their schools and communities.

Dan Candeloro, Head Coach at Caesar Rodney High School, will lead the Gold Squad. Coach Candeloro has selected Brian Berns, also from Caesar Rodney, Jed Bell from Woodbridge High School, Blair Newman from First State Military Academy, Shaun Strickland from Milford High School, and Michael Tkach of Cape Henlopen High School, as assistant coaches.

Matt Carre, Head Coach at Thomas McKean High School, will coach the Blue squad. Coach Carre has selected Shakir Ali and Jerome Wilmore, also from Thomas McKean, John Barr from A.I. duPont High School, Marvin Dooley from St. Elizabeth High School, and Dan Ritter from Howard High School of Technology, to assist him for the 2019 Game.

Marvin Dooley, Head Football Coach at St. Elizabeth High School, will also serve as Camp Director, along with Preston Grace, Assistant Coach at Woodbridge High School, John Wilson, Head Coach at St. George’s Technical High School, and Frank Moffett, Head Coach at Hodgson Vocational Technical High School, as the Assistant Camp Directors. Jody Russell, Head Football Coach at Newark High School, will serve as the DFRC Blue-Gold Athletic Committee Chairperson for 2019.

Proceeds from the DFRC Blue-Gold All-Star Football Game are used to support programs for individuals with intellectual disABILITIES throughout Delaware. The 2019 game will be held at the University of Delaware Football Stadium under FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS on Friday, June 21st. Opening Ceremonies begin at 6:00 p.m. and kick-off is at 7:00 p.m. The entire community is welcome and encouraged to attend. Additional information is available online at the DFRC website: www.dfrc.org or by calling the DFRC office at 302-454-2730.