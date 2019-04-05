Eagles' pitcher Payton Dixon throws one-hitter as Smyrna improves to 6-0.

Payton Dixon pitched a one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts to help lead the Smyrna High School softball team to a 7-0 home victory Thursday over Cape Henlopen.

The Eagles scored one run in the first, two in the second and three in the third to open a 6-0 lead, then added another run in the fifth.

At the plate for Smyrna, Olyvia Smith went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI, while Dixon hit a double and knocked in a run. Zoe Wilcox, Julia Thuer and Sara Miller each had an RBI for the Eagles.

So far this season Smyrna has only allowed three runs while compiling a 6-0 record by the following scores:

Smyrna 13, Delmar 0,

Smyrna 5, Sussex Tech 2,

Smyrna 10, Middletown 1,

Smyrna 11, Charter School of Wilmington 0,

Smyrna 5, Indian River 0,

Smyrna 7, Cape Henlopen 0.

NEXT GAME: Tuesday, April 9, home vs. Dover, 4:15 p.m.