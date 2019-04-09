See a video and photos from the Eagles' game against Newark Charter with this story.

The Smyrna High School girls lacrosse team played Newark Charter close most the game Saturday before the Patriots pulled away late for an 11-7 win.

After the Patriots jumped out to a 3-0 lead, the Eagles clawed back to close the gap to just one goal, 5-4, at halftime.

Jessica Bergold scored three goals to lead Smyrna, while Emma Mayew, Megan Keller, Raina Semenick and Madison Graham scored one apiece.

Katie Porter made 18 saves.

The loss was only the second this season for the Eagles who are now 4-2.

Smyrna started the season with an 18-4 victory over Concord March 25. Mayew scored five goals, Bergold four and Julie Snow three. Adding one goal each were Jenna Davis, Madison Graham, Madison Fillo, Alivia Wilber, Khushi Patel and Megan Keller. Porter made six saves.

After an 8-7 loss to Polytech March 27, the Eagles bounced back with a 9-8 win over Appoquinimink March 29. Mayew scored five goals, while Snow scored four against the Jaguars. Porter had 13 saves.

On April 1, the Eagles edged Middletown 9-7. Bergold scored four, Snow three and Mayew two for the Eagles, while Porter made 15 saves.

Then the Eagles topped Sussex Tech 11-7. Snow led the Eagles with four goals and Graham scored two. Adding one goal each were Fillo, Keller, Mayew, Madison Simpson and Ryla Wilber.

NEXT GAMES: The Eagles travel to Dover Wednesday, April 10 for a 5:30 p.m. game. Then on Friday, April 12, the Eagles host Padua at 3:30 p.m.