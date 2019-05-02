In a cross-town showdown, the 12-0 Appoquinimink High School baseball team will host 3-7 Middletown today, Thursday, May 2, at 3:45 p.m.

In a cross-town showdown, the 12-0 Appoquinimink High School baseball team will host 4-7 Middletown today, Thursday, May 2, at 3:45 p.m.

The Cavs have been competitive in every game, losing four games by one run each to Concord 1-0, Delaware Military Academy 4-3, Cape Henlopen 4-3 and Dover 3-2. Their other three losses were by scores of 7-4 to St. Elizabeth, 10-5 to Caravel and 15-11 to William Penn.

Middletown has defeated St. Georges Tech 6-1, Red Lion 12-8, Newark 5-1 and Mt. Pleasant 4-0.

Meanwhile, Appoquinimink is undefeated with five shutouts among the following wins:

Appo 6, Conrad 1

Appo 16, Newark 0

Appo 8, Newark Charter 0

Appo 5, St. Mark’s 2

Appo 7, Concord 2

Appo 13, Mt. Pleasant 1

Appo 17, Cape Henlopen 4

Appo 4, St. Elizabeth 0

Appo 11, Delcastle 0

Appo 8, William Penn 0

Appo 11, Salesianum 1

Appo 12, A.I. du Pont 1.