On Monday night, the DIAA released the 2019 DIAA Girls Lacrosse State Tournament bracket.

No. 1 Cape Henlopen (15-0), No. 2 Archmere Academy (12-3), No. 3 Tower Hill (13-2) and No. 4 Ursuline Academy (12-3) earned the top four seeds and opening round bye in the tournament.

The tournament begins with the first round on Thursday, May 16. A full schedule of this year’s bracket is below.

2019 DIAA Girls Lacrosse State Tournament

Round One

Thursday May 16

No. 5 St. Andrew’s (10-5) v. No. 12 Smyrna (7-8) 4 p.m.

No. 6 Padua Academy (11-3) v. No. 11 St. Mark’s TBD

No. 7 Polytech (10-5) v. No. 10 Charter (8-7) 7 p.m.

No. 8 Newark Charter (12-3) v. No. 9 Tatnall (9-6) 7 p.m. (@ Caravel)







Quarterfinals

Saturday May 18

No. 3 Tower Hill (13-2) v. No. 6 Padua/No. 11 St. Mark’s 11 a.m.

No. 2 Archmere Academy (13-2) v. No. 7 Polytech/No. 10 Charter 11 a.m.

No. 4 Ursuline Academy (12-3) v. No. 5 St. Andrew’s/No. 12 Smyrna 2 p.m.

No. 1 Cape Henlopen (15-0) v. No. 8 Newark Charter/No. 9 Tatnall 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday May 21

Finals

Thursday May 23